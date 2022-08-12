The Daily Dose, August 12, 2022

#Vaccines destroyed: About 135 million more doses of Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine from a troubled Baltimore factory will have to be destroyed due to quality problems, Congressional panel leaders said, according to this report.

#Pay-packages on the rise: As domestic tourism recovers from the impact of Covid, with occupancies improving across hotels, the pay packages of most hoteliers, including key managerial personnel, have seen a year-on-year increase.

#Corbevax price: Biological E Ltd (BE) has priced Corbevax at ₹250 inclusive of GST, for private vaccination centres, following its approval as a heterologous Covid-19 booster vaccine.

#New variant in Delhi: A new Omicron sub-variant has been detected in the majority of samples taken from Covid patients in Delhi as part of a study at the LNJP Hospital here. A senior official of the hospital said, the samples of these patients were sent for genome sequencing and analysed this week.

#Unemployment peaks: Unemployment in the last two years in India, apart from the rest of the world, reached its peak during the turmoil created by coronavirus. For Bharat, which is already facing severe unemployment, the Covid-19 pandemic further aggravated the situation, says this article.

#Loan scam: A mix of economic crisis, financial exclusion and ready access to the Internet has driven thousands of Mexicans to illegal microlending apps, a trend only exacerbated by Covid-19.

