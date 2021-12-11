The daily dose: December 11, 2021

# Omicron in the country: As reports come in from Delhi, on a second Omicron case reported from the Capital – the toll across India was up on Friday at 32 cases – including two from Gujarat and seven from Mumbai.

# Caution ahead: The country might witness a peak in Omicron cases on January 27, 2022, with a ‘pessimistic scenario’ pegging the daily tally of infections at 1.50-lakh cases. The wave could subside completely by March 28, 2022 according to the team that developed the SUTRA model.

# Rely on local data: Indian health administrators will take their time to decide on boosters based on local data.

# Property impact: Real estate developers’ apex body CREDAI (Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India) does not see an “immediate impact” of the Omicron Covid variant on property bookings.

# Cutting through clutter: PHFI’s Dr Srinath Reddy helps navigate the information overload on Omicron.

