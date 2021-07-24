The daily dose: July 24, 2021

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
# In a tragic fallout of the rains in Maharashtra, 10 Covid-19 patients died after ventilators malfunctioned following a power cut at Chiplun hospital.
# For the first time DRL, the official brand custodian of Russian vaccine Sputnik in India, admitted that supplies are affected. The reason, rising Covid cases in Russia.
# In the thick of a political controversy, Bharat Biotech has terminated its contract in Brazil.
# Staying with Bharat Biotech, top brass have reiterated their commitment on supplying Covaxin.
# Kerala CM holds a meeting to discuss setting up Covid-vaccine facilities in the State. The buzz is around Sputnik, but the CM named no one.
# The plea of Indian students wanting to get back to China for their studies is being taken up with the Health Minister, says a Kerala Congress representative.
# Cls are back on the radar, against the pandemic backdrop.
# In Parliament, the Health Minister said that talks were on with Pfizer, among other things.
# And as the games begin, Covid-19 cases associated with the Olympics breached the 100-mark on Friday with the announcement of 19 new infections. The Czech contingent seemed among the worst hit.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
We zoom in on four multibaggers that investors can book profits on, when the going is good
The fund shows strong winning consistency over the benchmark
Returns depend on entry age and chosen option, while upfront investment is linked to rebates
Q1 earnings announcements of bluechip companies could be drivers for the benchmark
Doxxing, or sharing a woman’s picture online without her consent, is a crime that has proliferated during the ...
Comedy of errors are wont to occur when a tech writer’s lockdown friends — IoT devices — come out to play
As the Olympic Games kick off this week, India’s hopes are pinned on its women athletes and the shooters
Such is the unspoken bond between fans of the gentleman’s game that a helping hand is extended unconditionally
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...