The daily dose: July 24, 2021

Our Bureau | Updated on July 24, 2021

We curate for you the top stories related to Covid-19

# In a tragic fallout of the rains in Maharashtra, 10 Covid-19 patients died after ventilators malfunctioned following a power cut at Chiplun hospital.

# For the first time DRL, the official brand custodian of Russian vaccine Sputnik in India, admitted that supplies are affected. The reason, rising Covid cases in Russia.

# In the thick of a political controversy, Bharat Biotech has terminated its contract in Brazil.

# Staying with Bharat Biotech, top brass have reiterated their commitment on supplying Covaxin.

# Kerala CM holds a meeting to discuss setting up Covid-vaccine facilities in the State. The buzz is around Sputnik, but the CM named no one.

# The plea of Indian students wanting to get back to China for their studies is being taken up with the Health Minister, says a Kerala Congress representative.

# Cls are back on the radar, against the pandemic backdrop.

# In Parliament, the Health Minister said that talks were on with Pfizer, among other things.

# And as the games begin, Covid-19 cases associated with the Olympics breached the 100-mark on Friday with the announcement of 19 new infections. The Czech contingent seemed among the worst hit.

Published on July 24, 2021

