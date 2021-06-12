The daily dose: June 12, 2021

# Maharasthra undertook another reconciliation of its Covid-19 mortality numbers, even as it is being demanded of other States like Uttarakhand where the High Court has asked the Government to undertake an audit of Covid-19 deaths.

Maharashtra re-count pushes up Covid deaths by over 8,000

# In fact, our Edit today stresses the need for credible mortality numbers – a good prescription for other States to undertake as well, without a nudge from the Opposition or Courts.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/opinion/editorial/its-only-well-that-some-states-are-waking-up-to-the-need-to-correctly-report-covid-deaths/article34791596.ece?homepage=true

# As the scramble continues for vaccines, the World Health Organization chief says that there has been interest in the mRNA technology, and companies have come forward to produce these vaccines.

WHO reviewing companies keen to manufacture mRNA vaccines

#On a worrying note, China has suspended six marine shipments from India, apparently on finding traces of the coronavirus.

China suspends 6 Indian marine firms’ shipments for a week

# The Centre has said that Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin will continue to tread the path chalked out for it locally, even as the US regulator asks the company to refile its data for an approval to sell in the US.

‘USFDA decision not to affect Covaxin use in India’

# Karnataka releases oxygen for industrial use, even as medical demand recedes. Maharashtra had taken a similar step recently.

As oxygen demand falls, Karnataka permits partial supply to key industries

# The next round of sero-survey, to assess the spread of the virus, is to commence this month.

‘India to begin 4th sero survey this month’

# And finally, fintech firms are lending a helping hand to the not-so-tech-savvy to register on the CoWin app for their vaccination.

Fintech firms turn vaccine evangelists in rural areas