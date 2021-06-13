The daily dose: June 13, 2021

# As the G7 countries prepare for vaccine donations to low and middle income countries, India’s Prime Minister made a pitch for support to India’s IP waiver proposal at the WTO.

Modi seeks support of G-7 nations for TRIPS waiver at WTO

# Some changes in GST on Covid-19 products; it remains unchanged on the vaccine.

GST on Covid essentials cut, but 5% tax on vaccine stays

# Rains pour water on Mumbai’s plans for a further relaxation on restrictions from Monday.

Mumbai Covid cases down, but Level 3 lockdown restrictions to remain

# Vaccination report: Gujarat has said that it’s vaccinated two crore people. Gujarat administers 2 crore vaccine doses . Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu, over three lakh people got vaccinated in a day Covid-19 vaccine: 3.26 lakh people in Tamil Nadu receive jabs on Saturday

# TN takes back a suspension it had handed a pathlab over erroneous testing reports.

Suspension of Medall’s RT-PCR test license revoked

# In the face of much criticism over its Phase III trial data, Bharat Biotech gives an update.

Efficacy, safety data of Covaxin’s phase 3 trials being analysed, says Bharat Biotech

# Co-Win, no data leaks, says the Centre.

# Centre also counters mortality data in foreign articles saying data extrapolation was not backed by epidemiological evidence.

Reports of higher Covid death toll ‘speculative’: Govt