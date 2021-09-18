News

The daily dose: September 18, 2021

Jyothi Datta PT | Updated on September 18, 2021

We curate some of the top Covid-19 stories for you

# Of vaccines, politics & birthdays: India’s vaccination rate hit a new high with over two crore doses administered on Friday, coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.

# Nasal benefits: Bharat Biotech’s intranasal Covid-19 vaccine candidate, if successful, could be a game-changer for not only the inoculation programme but also for the science of preventive medicines.

# Shot at self-reliance: Home-spun companies Biocon and Serum Institute come together for a 15-year pact covering vaccines and other biological products, even as they look to invest and strengthen the pipeline of materials and consumables that go towards having a final product.

# Offline exams: The Supreme Court, on Friday, dismissed a plea challenging Kerala government’s decision to hold physical exams for Class 11.

Published on September 18, 2021

Covid-19
coronavirus
