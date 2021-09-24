News

The daily dose: September 24, 2021

Jyothi Datta PT September 24 | Updated on September 24, 2021

We curate some of the top stories of Covid-19 for you

# Discussions underway: India is in dialogue with the United Kingdom to resolve the “discriminatory” situation facing Indian travellers when the UK’s new travel rules come into effect from October 4.

# Minimum criteria: Meanwhile, the UK government has said that Covid-19 vaccine certification from all countries must meet a ‘minimum criteria’ and that it is working with India on a “phased approach” to its international travel norms.

# An explainer on how it got so messy with the UK on vaccines and vaccine certificates.

# Own place in vaccines: Dr Reddy’s Laboratories plans to create its own space in the vaccine segment, according to its Co-Chairman and Managing Director, GV Prasad.

# Vaccines for children: Two Covid vaccines for children are in their final lap of trials and discussions on distribution and pricing are ongoing, said Union Health Ministry officials.

Published on September 24, 2021

Covid-19
coronavirus
