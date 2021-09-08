The daily dose: September 8, 2021

# States are dealing with the spike in coronavirus cases and in Kerala’s case, the Nipah virus as well. The night curfew and Sunday lockdown in Kerala have been withdrawn, after brainstorming sessionswith national and international experts.

And in Nipah-hit Kohikode, samples of 10 of the high-risk contacts of the deceased have been tested and found to be negative.

# Maharashtra on its part is concerned with people flooding markets across cities and the State government might bring in restrictions on public movement ahead of the annual Ganesh Chaturthi festival to stall the possible third wave.

# In Tamil Nadu, the government has sought one crore Covid vaccines from the Centre for mega vaccination camps to be held in the State on a weekly basis starting, September 12, to cover unvaccinated eligible population above 18 years.

# On vaccines, Russia's Sputnik V gets some traction in India. Panacea Biotec has supplied the first batch of the second component of the Russian vaccine, Sputnik V, for sale in India.

# And finally, addressing vaccine-linked anxiety, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu urged people to take the doses without fear or hesitation.