TN approves ordinance to ban online gaming in the State

The Tamil Nadu Cabinet headed by Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday approved an Ordinance to ban online gaming in the State. The ordinance will be promulgated after getting the assent of the Governor R.N. Ravi, says a government release.

On June 10, Stalin announced in the Assembly the formation of a committee headed by former Judge of the Madras High Court, Justice K Chandru, to look into the adverse effects of online rummy. This was decided after incidents of online gaming addicts losing money and falling into a debt trap..

The Committee submitted its report to Stalin in two weeks, and it was placed for the consideration of the Cabinet on the same day.

Further, based on the survey conducted by the School Education Department on the impact of online games on school children, the comments received from the general public and the feedback received from the consultation meeting held with the opinion-sharing public, a draft ordinance was prepared in consultation with the Law Department on August 29, and placed before the cabinet meeting held that day to discuss an ordinance banning online rummy and other games.