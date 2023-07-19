Sol India Pvt Ltd, an industrial and medical gas manufacturer, and supplier, will set up an integrated, state-of-the-art new gas manufacturing plant at a cost of ₹145 crore at SIPCOT, Ranipet.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has laid the foundation for the new plant, according to a State government press release.

Formerly known as Sicgilsol India Pvt Ltd, Sol India is a 50-50 joint venture between Sicgil India Ltd, and SOL SpA., an Italy-based global gas manufacturer. Sol India is into the manufacture and supply of medical, industrial, pure and specialty gases such as Oxygen, Nitrogen, Argon, Helium, and Hydrogen to name a few.

The company also designs and manufactures and supplies gas and bulk storage tanks, pressure reduction stations, centralised gas distribution systems.

According to the release, the new manufacturing unit will produce liquid medical gas, industrial oxygen, liquid nitrogen, and liquid argon. The release said the new facility will increase Sol India’s production capacity from 80 tonnes of gas per day to 200 tonnes per day.