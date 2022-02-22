hamburger

News

Live Top Business News: February 22, 2022

Updated on: Feb 22, 2022

Catch up on all the top business stories of the day here: 

5.35 pm

Sensex down 382 pts at closing, Nifty ends below 17,100 amid Russia-Ukraine unrest

Read more
5.00 pm

Elon Musk Laughed at the Idea of Tesla Using Too Much Water. Now It’s a Real Problem

Read more
4.25 pm

Byju’s-backed Great Learning acquires recruitment platform Superset

Read more
3.35 pm

RBI cautions public about prepaid instruments issued by unauthorised entities

Read more
3.20 pm

Warburg pumps $210 mn into medical devices major Meril

Read more
3.10 pm

EaseMyTrip ties up with Toffee Insurance for tailored insurance offerings

Read more
3 pm

IndiGo launches new app only offers

Read more
2.40

Kalpataru Power Transmission and JMC Projects merger – existing synergies to strengthen

Read more
2.30 pm

Ujjivan SFB ties up with Hero MotoCorp for two wheeler financing

Read more
2.15 pm

MediBuddy raises $125 million in Series C funding

Read more
2 pm

Sensex down 893 pts intraday, Nifty below 17,000

Read more
1.44 pm

Krishify raises $6.2 million in Series A funding

Read more
1,30 pm

K Swaminathan takes charge as Repco Home Finance MD & CEO

Read more
1.20 pm

Productivity linked wages will be a ‘win-win situation’ for workers and employers in plantations: APK Chairman

Read more
1.10 pm

Tamil Nadu economy bounce back from Covid-19 second wave

Read more
1 pm

Dubai International (DXB) retains title of world’s busiest international airport for 8th consecutive year with 29.1m pas

Read more
12.50 pm

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd to collaborate with Accelerate to accelerate digital transformation journey

Read more
12.30 pm

Nifty 50 February Futures (16,988): Go short now and on a rise

Read more
12.15 pm

P&G India extend medical, workplace benefits to partners of LGBTQ+ employees from April 1

Read more
12 noon

Corrugated boxes to cost more

Read more
11.55 am

Suspected cyber attack cripples box terminal run by Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority

Read more
11.40 am

Cyber security startup.Com Olho raises ₹1.8 crore in seed round led by Inflection Point Ventures

Read more
11.25 am

Paytm Payments Bank enables merchants to accept e-RUPI prepaid vouchers

Read more
11.15 am

YouTube introduces new ‘Live rings’ feature on mobile

Read more
10.55 am

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks skid, oil pops as Ukraine crisis deepens

Read more
10.52 am

Rupee slumps 24 paise to 74.79 against US dollar in early trade

Read more
10.23 am

Gold Futures gains 1% as Russia orders troops to eastern Ukraine

Read more
9.55 am

Indian shares fall over 2% as Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates

Read more
9.45 am

Record Borrowing to Make India’s Unlikely Bond Rally Short-Lived

Read more
9.25 am

UPDATE 1-Dutch consumer watchdog gives Apple fifth $5.7 mln fine in App Store dispute

Read more
8.55 am

Biden blocks trade, investment in parts of Ukraine recognised as independent by Russia

Read more
8.50 am

Adani Group signs MoU with Ballard for Hydrogen fuel cells

Read more
8.45 am

Stocks that will see action today (Feb 22)

Read more
8.30 am

Markets on edge as Russia hardens stance against Ukraine

Read more
Published on February 22, 2022

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you