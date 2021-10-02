UIDAI to open 166 standalone Aadhaar enrolment and update centres

Scripting a survival
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) plans to open 166 standalone Aadhaar enrolment and update centres across the country, an official statement said on Saturday.
At present, 55 Aadhaar Seva Kendras (ASKs) of the 166 planned centres are operational, in addition to about 52,000 Aadhaar enrolment centres run by banks, post offices and State governments.
“UIDAI plans to open 166 stand-alone Aadhaar Enrolment and Update Centres in 122 cities across the country,” the statement said.
The ASKs are open on all days of the week and have so far catered to over 70 lakh residents including Divyang persons.
The operational centres have a capacity to handle up to 1,000 enrolments and update requests per day for Model-A ASKs, up to 500 enrolments and update requests per day for Model B ASKs, and up to 250 enrolments and update requests per day for Model C ASKs.
To date, over 130.9 crore Aadhaar numbers have been generated.
