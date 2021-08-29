A bride’s impromptu dance goes viral, scores a hit for a new song

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
This is a post worth making a song and dance about! An impromptu fun dance at a wedding by a bride went viral and helped the newly-released song she was performing on – Bulletu Bandi – score a big hit.
It all started when the bride Sai Sriya of Jinnaram in Mancherial district in Telangana, decided to surprise the groom by breaking out into a spontaneous jig to a folk genre song. The song, written by lyricist Lakshman, and sung by playback singer Mohana Bogaraju relates the hopes and dreams of a bride about life after a wedding.
The couple’s friends shared the video on social media and their WhatsApp groups. Within hours, it went viral, with lakhs of people liking the bride’s gesture and spontaneity.
In no time, the video clocked about four million views on Telugu Film Producers Council’s official channel where it was hosted.
Meanwhile, the original Bulletu Bandi video, produced by BlueRabbit Entertainment in association with Mohana Bhogaraju in April 2021, has registered 50 million views on YouTube. Nirupa Patel, Founder of BlueRabbit Entertainment, was visibly surprised at the success of their video. “For Mohana, it is the first album and it has become a stupendous hit. We crossed the 50-million mark for the Bulletu Bandi song on Saturday night. We are adding a million every day,” she said.
The song is about a bride telling her groom how caring her father and brothers are and how humble she is and eager to piggyback on his Bullet (Royal Enfield).
Twenty seven-year-old Laxman, who has penned about 200 songs including five for Telugu films, said he expected Bulletu Bandi to be a hit but not such a spectacular one. He has started his own YouTube Channel RL Tunes, with his singer brother Ram. Though very popular in Hindi and Punjabi, the culture of making private songs, cover songs and albums is just picking up in Telugu. A majority of songs end up getting a few thousand ‘views’ on YouTube, with only a small percentage making it to 3-4 million range.
While songs sung by singers like Mangli and Madhupriya have witnessed a high number of ‘views’ (over 10 million), a new breed of singers with an eye on fame on YouTube are still awaiting their moment of glory. Meanwhile, the bride who gave Bulletu Bandi a fresh impetus has got an offer from Blue Rabbit Entertainment to dance for an album.
