Variety

After ‘Ramayan’, DD to re-telecast ‘Shri Krishna’

PTI Mumbai | Updated on April 26, 2020 Published on April 26, 2020

More than 20 years after its broadcast, Ramanand Sagar’s epic mythological series “Shri Krishna” is all set to make a comeback on Doordarshan, the broadcaster announced on Sunday. The show joins other popular epics such as “Ramayan” and “Mahabharat” to be re-run amid the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Coming soon: ‘Shri Krishna’,” the post on DD National channel’s official handle read.

Created, written and directed by Sagar, the series chronicled the life of Lord Krishna. The show was first broadcast on Doordarshan’s Metro Channel (DD 2) from 1993, but moved to DD National in 1996.

“Shri Krishna” starred actor Sarvadaman D Banerjee as the adult Krishna, while Swwapnil Joshi played the teenage version of the character.

The show also starred Deepak Deulkar, Pinky Parikh among others.

Published on April 26, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
From Spiderman to Batman, here’s all you need to know about Marvel and DC superhero films delays