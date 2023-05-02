Amazon is all set to add more than 100 Prime Video Originals to its free ad-supported streaming platform, Freevee. Each month, Freevee will launch new Amazon Original movies and TV series, Amazon announced in a statement on Tuesday

From May 26, for instance, customers can stream the first three episodes of Amazon Original The Summer I Turned Pretty for free exclusively on Freevee. In addition, the first three episodes of A League of Their Own, The Terminal List, and Paper Girls, and series Goliath and The Tick, full seasons of Homecoming and Upload, and sci-fi mystery The Vast of Night will be available on Freevee from May, the statement added.

Amazon also announced that the first seasons of Reacher and The Wheel of Time will be available on Freevee “later this year.”

Amazon Originals will remain available for ad-free viewing on Prime Video, the statement noted.

Last week, Amazon announced a Prime subscription price hike. While the annual prime subscription remains unchanged at ₹1,499, the monthly subscription has gone up from ₹179 to ₹299, while the quarterly subscription is priced at ₹599 from ₹459.