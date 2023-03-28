Apple has released the iOS 16.4 update with features including a set of emojis, voice isolation for calls, and website push notifications. According to a TechCrunch report, users can update to the latest version via software updates on general settings.

The latest update brings 31 new emojis that include a Wi-Fi symbol, two pushing hands, and others. The Unicode consortium approved these emojis last year.

Apple earlier rolled out the ability for developers to send web-based push notifications to end users on Safari 16.1 with an update to macOS Ventura. The company will now let iOS developers send notifications to users when a web app is pinned to the home screen.

The voice isolation feature for cellular calls blocks ambient noise. The feature is already available for FaceTime calls and other VoIP apps, TechCrunch reported. Other tweaks include; voice-over support for Maps in Weather app, security fixes for Safari 16.4, and duplicate album in photos app to detect media from iCloud shared photo library.

