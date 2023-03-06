Apple has approved an AI chatbot-driven app called BlueMail following assurances from its developers that it has content moderation tools. According to The Wall Street Journal report, the company checked whether the feature that uses AI-powered language tools could generate inappropriate content for children.

Other tech giants, Microsoft and Google have announced their own AI chatbots.

Also read: What is DigiYatra app?

Apple had concerns regarding the use of ChatGPT. The company recently blocked its update to the email app, BlueMail. The app is available for users aged four and older. Researchers expressed ethical issues surrounding the use of ChatGPT to distinguish from the human-written text.

Co-founder of the app maker, Blix Inc, Ben Volach, said that the update includes content moderation. “The company should make public any new policies about the use of ChatGPT or other similar AI systems in apps,” Volach said.

Also read: Know who is exempted from PAN-Aadhaar linking