Beer maker Bira 91 and dating platform Tinder have come together to launch ’Strawberry Cream Ale’ - a Valentine’s Day special limited-release beer.

The company said the deep gold-hued beer boasts a malty aroma and a creamy, sweet texture that finishes smooth and clean. Infused with fresh strawberry puree, the fruity notes enhance both the aroma and flavor, making it the ideal choice to raise a glass and toast to the special occasion of Valentine’s Day.

Deepak Sinha, Vice President, Marketing, Bira 91, said, “Our collaboration with Tinder is a testament to two new-age brands coming together, bringing bespoke experiences to the youthful consumers of India. This Valentine’s Day, you can literally sip on the taste of love with our new, fruity beer- Strawberry Cream Ale. At Bira 91, we always strive to provide consumers with unique flavors and continue to push the boundaries of innovation.”

The beer will be exclusively available, until stocks last, at Bira 91 Taprooms in Koramangala and The Bengaluru International Airport, starting February 13.

Anukool Kumar, Head of Marketing, Tinder India, said, “At Tinder, we’ve seen young adults be incredibly intentional in both who they choose to date and how they choose to date. We are excited to collaborate with Bira 91 for this Tinder-inspired fresh and flirty Strawberry Cream Ale as a perfect pairing for their Valentine’s Day celebrations.”

