Cannes Lions 70th edition started on June 19 and will be continued till June 23. Cannes Lions has started the registration process to access the wrap-up report for the edition.
To access the first-hand report of Cannes Lions, head to the official site and register yourself. The report will provide insights, trends and themes from Cannes Lions 2023.
Perks of having the report
- Insight of brands on how to harness every opportunity and touchpoint as an occasion to engage.
- Learnings from the Festival on AI-powered breakthroughs, what next, and what it means for creativity and innovation.
- An examination of brands pinpointing the communities they want to engage with, prioritising inclusion, collaboration and working with creators.
- Tips on how to build sustainable brand with creativity, in-line with board and other factors.
- An insight on how to be in-line with the upcoming audience demography and sustain the future.
Also read: Cannes Lions 2023: India secures 43 shortlists across 13 categories