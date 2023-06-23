Spotify gained recognition with three awards, including a gold lion, at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2023. The stream platform’s 2022 Spotify Wrapped On-Platform Experience bagged the gold accolade under the personalised storytelling and experience category.

The campaign also bagged a bronze medal under the digital craft - cross-channel storytelling category.

The platform received a bronze under entertainment lion for music for its engagement and community-building work in a campaign that debuted an FC Barcelona match kit during the club’s men’s and women’s El Clásico matches in March.

Also read: India wins seven lions on Day 4; Ogilvy bags Grand Prix

Taj Alavi, Spotify VP, Global Head of Marketing, said, “Winning the Gold Lion is an honour and a testament to the immense talent and dedication of the cross-functional team at Spotify who work to bring the magic of Wrapped to life each year.”

“This achievement reaffirms our commitment to deliver a special moment to fans and creators at the end of each year and continue innovating, inspiring, and creating experiences for our users in the years to come,” Alavi added.

Also read: FCB India’s Untangling the Politics of Hair campaign bags first gold