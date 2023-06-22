FCB India has bagged the only gold lion for the country so far at the Cannes Lions 2023. The agency’s Untangling the Politics of Hair campaign secured the gold ranking in the Industry Craft — Outdoor category.

Concluding day three of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2023, India has bagged a total of sixteen awards. Agencies that gained recognition include FCB India, FCB Kinnect, FCB Interface, Leo Burnett, DDB Mudra Group, Dentsu Creative, Talented Agency, and Mindshare India.

FCB India shared the winning moment on Twitter:

STIR and FCB India win Gold at Cannes Industry Craft Lions 2023

The photographs featured in the campaign produced for STIR magazine were created and developed by FCB India’s creative chairperson Swati Bhattacharya and renowned photographer Rohit Chawla.

Bhattacharya, who is on the jury at Cannes Lions 2023, in recognition of her agency’s victory, said, “Between STIR’s unfettered ambition for this brief, our aspiration for the work, the standards Rohit Chawla, our photographer, set for making it as evocative as it could be, this is a testament to what being unfettered can achieve for all of us. We fly when we’re unfettered. Jin Jiyan Azadi!”

The campaign was aimed to bring a spotlight on the custodial death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini from Iran, who had been arrested for a strand of her hair escaping her hijab. It shed light on the protests in Iran that unfolded in September 2022.

In addition, FCB India also bagged two silver medals on day two for Navneet’s Tr. for Teacher and SOS Children’s Villages of India’s Chatpat.

