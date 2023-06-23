On day four of the 70th edition of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2023, winners across seven categories were announced — Brand Experience and Activation, Creative Business Transformation, Creative Commerce, Creative Effectiveness, Creative Strategy Lions, Innovation and Mobile Lions.

Ogilvy India bagged the country’s first Grand Prix this year.

On day three, winners across six lions — Creative B2B, Creative Data, Direct, Media, PR, and Social and Influencer Lions were announced.

Brand Experience & Activation Lions

The category received 2,226 entries and 69 were awarded by the jury — 11 gold, 25 silver and 32 bronze, and the Grand Prix was awarded to ‘FIFA 23 X TED LASSO’, for EA Sports & Apple, by Apple, Cupertino / EA Sports, Redwood City.

Innovation Lions

The category received 152 entries, and six were awarded accolades — 1 gold, 1 silver and 3 bronze, and the Grand Prix went to ‘MouthPad^’, for Augmental, by Wunderman Thompson, Lima/Augmental, San Francisco. T

Creative Effectiveness Lions

This Lions category received 289 entries and the jury awarded 16 Lions: three gold, five silver, and seven bronze. Ogilvy India bagged the Creative Effectiveness Grand Prix for Mondelez’s Shah Rukh Khan My-Ad.

Creative Strategy Lions

Of the 774 entries received, 25 were awarded by the jury: four gold, eight silver, and 12 bronze. The Grand Prix went to ‘Renault - Plug-Inn’ by Publicis Conseil, Paris, a peer-to-peer app that connects electric car drivers to home charger owners.

Creative Business Transformation Lions

Of the 251 entries received and 10 Lions were awarded: two gold, three silver, and four bronze. The second Grand Prix of the week was awarded to ‘ADLaM — an Alphabet to Preserve a Culture’ for Microsoft, by McCann, New York.

Creative Commerce Lions

Under this category, seventeen lions were awarded 467 entries — four gold, four silver, and eight bronze.

The Grand Prix went to ‘The Subconscious Order’, for HungerStation, by Wunderman Thompson, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, a food delivery service that allows users to order food online by harnessing the power of their subconscious mind.

The Regional Network of the Year awards were also announced. Dentsu Creative bagged the award in Asia; DDB Worldwide in Europe; BBDO Worldwide in Mena and the Pacific; FCB in North America; Ogilvy in Sub-Saharan Africa; and Gut in Latin America.

