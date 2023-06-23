India added a total of seven accolades — one gold, two silver, and three bronze — on day four at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity 2023. With this, the country secured a total of 23 medals at Cannes Lions this year.

The country gained recognition under five categories on day four creative effectiveness; brand experience and activation; creative business transformation; innovation; creative strategy.

Grand Prix and Gold

Ogilvy India bagged a Grand Prix under the creative effectiveness lions category for Cadbury’s Shah Rukh Khan - My Ad campaign.

Congratulations to @Ogilvy, Mumbai | Grand Prix winners in the Creative Effectiveness Lions for 'Shah Rukh Khan-My-Ad'.

The agency said in its statement that the campaign was created in the wake of the pandemic. Ogilvy India’s chief creative officers Kainaz Karmakar, Harshad Rahadhyaksha, and Sukesh Nayak, said, “We are overjoyed and humbled to be given the Grand Prix for Creative Effectiveness for ‘SRK-My-Ad’. This is a result of the dedication and effort of our fabulous teams at Ogilvy and Mondelez. We also thank Rephrase and Wavemaker for their valuable role in making our idea a reality.”

Leo Burnettwon a gold lion under the brand experience and activation lions for Airtel 175 Replayed.The agency won three silvers on day three.

FCB India is the other agency which secured gold on day three at Cannes Lions this year for its Untangling the Politics of Hair campaign under the industry craft — outdoor category.

Silver Lions

Leo Burnett also bagged a silver lion under the creative business transformation lions for Lay’s Smart Farm.

Ogilvy’s Shah Rukh Khan - My ad for Cadbury also won a silver lion under the creative effectiveness category, which also secured the Grand Prix.

Bronze Lions

Dentsu Creative won a bronze for Mortein’s Suraksha ka Teeka campaign under the brand experience and activation category.

Leo Burnett bagged two bronze for Lay’s Smart Farm under the innovation category and P&G Whisper’s The Missing Chapter under the creative strategy category.

The country, having sent 809 entries, did not gain recognition under mobile lions and creative commerce categories.

