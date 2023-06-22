India bagged ten medals on day three of Cannes Lions 2023, with a total tally of sixteen. The ten accolades include four silver and six bronze.

Here’s a sneak peek of the campaigns that bagged the awards at Cannes Lions 2023:

Silver accolades

Of the four, Leo Burnett bagged three silver accolades, one for creative data under the data integration category for its work with Lay’s Smart Farm. The agency’s Oreo India’s ‘Bring Back 2011’ bagged two silvers under social and influencer lions and PR lions categories.

Talented Agency’s ‘Or Travel on Cleartrip’ won a silver accolade under the media lions category.

Bronze accolades

Leo Burnett bagged a bronze for Airtel 175 Replayed campaign under PR lions.

