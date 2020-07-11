CM Kejriwal praises New Zealand-origin Delhite who donates plasma for Covid-19 patients

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal lauded New Zealand’s video blogger Karl Rock for donating his plasma to treat coronavirus patients who are on ventilation.

CM took to Twitter to praise Rock, who has been living in India since the past three years. Kejriwal wrote: "Karl Rock, a New Zealand-origin Delhiite, donated plasma. You must watch his video about his experience. I am sure this will encourage many more to come forward to donate plasma and help save lives."

Rock, after reading CM’s comment, Rock responded tweeting: "Wah, Arvind Kejriwal called me a Delhiite... such an honor."

Urging “fellow Indians” to donate plasma to critically ill Covid-19 patients, Rock, in his 9-minute-video, said that it is a privilege to be able to donate plasma and help other people.

He also elaborated on his experience at the "world-class" Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences in south Delhi.

Rock said in the video: "Namaste friends. Now you know I had corona. And there is one benefit is being able to donate plasma to help really sick people... those in critical condition. So, the second I heard (the) Delhi chief minister had opened a plasma bank, I called it up and registered myself.”

According to him, plasma therapy is the best way to treat Covid-19 patients right now.

In the video, he took viewers on a tour to the hospital wherein his plasma was collected. Describing his experience, he said to viewers: "The needle is in but I can't really feel anything. So, even if you have a fear of needles don't worry. You can't feel anything except a slight prick in the beginning," he reassures viewers.

He concluded saying: "It feels good to help. You can donate if you test positive and it has been more than two weeks since you recovered."

According to the previous report, Delhi had launched the country’s first plasma bank at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) Hospital to treat Covid-19 patients.

“Those who want to donate plasma can call at 1031 or WhatsApp on 8800007722. The Delhi government will arrange for transport to the ILBS Hospital, or reimburse travel cost,” said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The treatment

Plasma is taken from a person who has been cured of corona infection. In short, it may be a promising alternative in the treatment of plasma Covid-19 disease.

The recuperated Covid-19 patients, who become corona negative after infection, are eligible to donate the convalescent plasma after 14 days.

Meanwhile, the national capital has recorded almost 1.10 lakh confirmed Covid-19 cases, of which more than 21,000 are still active. The coronavirus has taken 3,300 deaths in Delhi.