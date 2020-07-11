CM Kejriwal praises New Zealand-origin Delhite who donates plasma for Covid-19 patients

A rainbow-tinged sanitation makeover
How transgender and women’s groups are managing septage treatment plants in Odisha
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal lauded New Zealand’s video blogger Karl Rock for donating his plasma to treat coronavirus patients who are on ventilation.
CM took to Twitter to praise Rock, who has been living in India since the past three years. Kejriwal wrote: "Karl Rock, a New Zealand-origin Delhiite, donated plasma. You must watch his video about his experience. I am sure this will encourage many more to come forward to donate plasma and help save lives."
Rock, after reading CM’s comment, Rock responded tweeting: "Wah, Arvind Kejriwal called me a Delhiite... such an honor."
Urging “fellow Indians” to donate plasma to critically ill Covid-19 patients, Rock, in his 9-minute-video, said that it is a privilege to be able to donate plasma and help other people.
He also elaborated on his experience at the "world-class" Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences in south Delhi.
Rock said in the video: "Namaste friends. Now you know I had corona. And there is one benefit is being able to donate plasma to help really sick people... those in critical condition. So, the second I heard (the) Delhi chief minister had opened a plasma bank, I called it up and registered myself.”
According to him, plasma therapy is the best way to treat Covid-19 patients right now.
In the video, he took viewers on a tour to the hospital wherein his plasma was collected. Describing his experience, he said to viewers: "The needle is in but I can't really feel anything. So, even if you have a fear of needles don't worry. You can't feel anything except a slight prick in the beginning," he reassures viewers.
He concluded saying: "It feels good to help. You can donate if you test positive and it has been more than two weeks since you recovered."
According to the previous report, Delhi had launched the country’s first plasma bank at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) Hospital to treat Covid-19 patients.
“Those who want to donate plasma can call at 1031 or WhatsApp on 8800007722. The Delhi government will arrange for transport to the ILBS Hospital, or reimburse travel cost,” said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Plasma is taken from a person who has been cured of corona infection. In short, it may be a promising alternative in the treatment of plasma Covid-19 disease.
The recuperated Covid-19 patients, who become corona negative after infection, are eligible to donate the convalescent plasma after 14 days.
Meanwhile, the national capital has recorded almost 1.10 lakh confirmed Covid-19 cases, of which more than 21,000 are still active. The coronavirus has taken 3,300 deaths in Delhi.
How transgender and women’s groups are managing septage treatment plants in Odisha
Gujarat farmers now have a digital aid to boost production of the cash crop
The Raging Bull’s limited edition Sián open top is a summer blockbuster hybrid built around its V12 engine
New all-electric SUV coupe to be launched in 2021; this will be the 7th EV from the German luxury brand
Here is what you should know about the two standard Covid-19 policies and whether or not you should buy one.
Subscribers need to get in touch with their bank for modalities of paying pending subscriptionTo help ensure ...
You can recover unclaimed securities from a company within seven years of investment, and after that, from ...
The fund has delivered healthy returns in boom phases and volatile/sombre markets
The lockdowns were meant to hasten the return to the old normal, but almost six months after the novel ...
A Chennai-based venture helps executives pick up leadership skills on the trot
As many experience a swell of creative flow during the lockdown, some others feel a numbing exhaustion
Military tactics aside, India’s response to the Galwan face-off with China could lead to economic and ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...