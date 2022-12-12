Deloitte’s chief technology officer (CTO) Leo Alexandru has shared a tweet thread offering ten tips for candidates to stand out in their job interviews. The executive’s tweet comes amid mass layoffs by companies, including Twitter, Meta, Amazon, and Microsoft.

I'm a Chief Technology Officer at Deloitte.



I've hired 100+ people in my career and I know in the first 9 minutes if a candidate has what it takes.



Here are 10 things that will make you stand out in any interview: — Leo Alexandru (@theleoalexandru) December 9, 2022

“I have hired 100+ people in my career and I know in the first 9 minutes if a candidate has what it takes,” Alexandru wrote. He ranked honesty at the top and said many people claim that they know everything but get stuck when questioned. Instead, he said, candidates could talk about concepts they have not heard of and would like to learn more about.

Alexandru listed the right attitude as the second quality and said he would hire people who are positive, trustworthy, and focused on solutions. He then said candidates should not criticize their job. “I want to respect the candidate and share common values,” he said, expecting to have commonalities.

Also read: Know about three security features on LinkedIn

Emphasising communication skills as the prime factor related to a team’s success, Alexandru said, “I want my team to be able to debate, exchange ideas and negotiate solutions.” He expects individuals who challenge his decisions, status quo, and the direction of the team, but, does not want candidates who only follow the orders of the boss man.

Alexandru said he looks for individuals who have done some homework for the interview, read the job description, and studied about the company and the industry.

Alexandru also expects candidates to ask questions during the interview. He said that the candidates should be passionate about the job they have applied for. “If I don’t see the passion. we won’t work well together,” he wrote.

The most important of all, according to the CTO, is that the candidates must have a proven track record. “Show me, don’t tell me. Anyone can write anything in a CV,” he wrote.

Also read: Anand Mahindra says he will never become India’s richest person

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit