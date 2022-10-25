Dhoni Entertainment (DEPL), a production house promoted by cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni, has forayed into mainstream film production by announcing its first feature film production in Tamil.

Founded in 2019, the entertainment company said it has commenced the various stages of producing entertainment content across mainstream languages. The company acquired the rights to a mythological sci-fi book and also produced a documentary ‘Roar of the Lion’, a documentary drama based on the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK), which returned to the 2018 edition of the IPL after serving a two-year ban.

Related Stories Netflix gains 2.41 million subscribers in Q3 Netflix’s CEO believes that the company is back to positivity READ NOW

Special relationship

MS Dhoni, the former Indian cricket team captain and the current skipper of CSK, has a huge fan following in Tamil Nadu.

In a press release, DEPL said, the exceptional bond that Dhoni shares with the people of Tamil Nadu is eminent.

“Reinforcing this extra special relationship further, Dhoni Entertainment will be producing its first film in Tamil, a family entertainer conceptualised by Sakshi Singh Dhoni, MD of Dhoni Entertainment,” the release added.

The project, which will begin shortly, will be directed by Ramesh Thamilmani, who authored ‘Atharva- The Origin’ a graphic novel featuring MS Dhoni as a superhero.

“The concept was fresh and had all the potential to be a fun family entertainer,” the release quoted Ramesh Thamilmani as saying.

Regional cinema

Dhoni Entertainment said, besides Tamil, it is in talks with multiple filmmakers and script writers to create and produce exciting and meaningful content across genres including science fiction, crime drama, comedy, suspense thriller and more.

Related Stories Tata Play Binge subscription costs lesser than Netflix, Prime Video Check out the subscription plans to access 16+ OTTs in one platform READ NOW

Vikas Hasija, Business Head, Dhoni Entertainment, said, “Post-pandemic, the business of the mainstream films in India has become a singular entity, the boundaries are blurred and there is no regional cinema versus Hindi cinema debate anymore. As more Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada films are equally celebrated in the Nation, Dhoni Entertainment is exploring projects in multiple languages.”