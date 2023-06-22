Elon Musk and Twitter’s new Chief Executive Officer Linda Yaccarino would not be at the advertising industry’s biggest annual event this week, even as the social networking company works to win back spending on the platform.

A Twitter spokesman confirmed that neither executive will be at this year’s Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, a week-long event in the South of France.

Meanwhile, Twitter on Tuesday announced that it will explore solutions from companies that specialise in tracking the quality of ads, such as DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. and Integral Ad Science Holding Corp.

Advertisers, Twitter’s main source of revenue, have been spooked by Musk’s cavalier attitude toward speech and content moderation since he bought the company last year.

In March, Musk said Twitter’s ad intake had dropped by 50 per cent in a matter of months. Fidelity cut its private valuation of the company by a third.

