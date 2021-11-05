Eros Now launches month-long Bollywood Film Festival on Facebook Watch

Green miles to go and promises to keep
Eros Now, the over-the-top (OTT) South Asian entertainment platform owned by Eros STX Global Corporation has launched a month-long Bollywood Film Festival on Facebook Watch this Diwali.
As part of this collaboration, Eros Now will premiere a movie every day from its library of over 12,000 Indian films and stream them on Eros Now’s Facebook page. The festival began on November 3 and will last till December 2. The movies will be powered by Mzaalo, a blockchain-based video streaming application in the gamified video and entertainment ecosystem.
The list of films to be steamed during the festival includes popular titles from the 90’s and 2000’s such as Tere Naam, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, Cocktail, Love Aajkal to popular releases in the last decade like Shubh Mangal Savdhan, Raanjhanaa, Manmarziyaa, Vicky Donor to new releases such as Hathi Mere Sathi, among others.
Ramakrishnan Laxman, Senior Vice President Marketing, Eros Now said, “Our data science led research indicates that Bollywood movies have a strong repeat watch value. And during festival season, this repeat viewing increases manifold.”
“With people now preferring to stream long form content on their devices, this partnership with Facebook allows us to extend the joy of watching the old and new gems of Bollywood this Diwali to billions of social savvy audiences,” added Laxman.
Paras Sharma, Director, Media Partnerships, Facebook India said, “Our focus in India with Facebook Watch has been reflective of the diverse consumer tastes in the country. With movies and cinema being extremely popular with our community, we are excited to partner with Eros Now to enable fans to watch their favourite Bollywood movies on Facebook Watch. We hope this experience will enable people to share, connect and entertain themselves with content they like on Facebook.”
“This industry first initiative is a great example of democratizing the best of Bollywood content. Our association with Eros opens new avenues of user – brand experiences to drive social entertainment commerce. We are certain that this unique festive partnership will pave a path for more engagement and result in further uptake of our content,” Vikram Tanna, Chief Operating Officer, Mzaalo said.
Eros Now has a community of around 10 million on Facebook, and this collaboration between the two companies is meant to provide fans with an interactive viewing experience. “Bollywood forms an integral part of the Indian consumer video experience, and both partners are committed to building the online video viewership in India,” it said in an official release.
