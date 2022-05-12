Film stars score over sports stars in IPL 2022 ads

Film stars seem to have beaten sports stars on the ad volumes charts in the ongoing IPL season. According to the latest data released by TAM Sports, a division of TAM Media Research, film actors led in brands’ endorsements with 47 per cent share of ad volumes in the first 39 matches of the 15 th edition of IPL. Meanwhile, the share of ads featuring sportspersons was pegged at 37 per cent of the ad volumes in these matches.

Ranveer Singh was the most visible star with 9 per cent share of ad volumes in the first 39 matches in the ongoing season, followed closely by Shah Rukh Khan at 8 per cent and Amitabh Bachchan at 7 per cent. MS Dhoni ( 6 per cent) is the only sportsperson in the top five most visible celebrities in terms of ad volumes of the first 39 matches in the ongoing season of the T20 league. Share of ads featuring Aamir Khan was pegged at 5 per cent.

Visible stars

Interestingly, Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan and MS Dhoni were also among the top five most visible celebrities in terms of share in ad volumes in the previous season. “ Three out of Top 5 celebrities were common in 39 matches of both IPL 15 and IPL 14,” the report added.

Celebrity-endorsed advertising accounted for 53 per cent of total ad volume in the first 39 matches of the ongoing IPL season, TAM Sports’ report added.

Share of film actors endorsed ads per channel grew in IPL15 by 5 per cent (39 matches of IPL15) compared to IPL14. Ad volumes consist of advertising on the 21 channels of Star India Network which is showcasing IPL.

Overall, the share of celebrity-endorsed ads was up 8 per cent in IPL 15 (39 matches), compared to the same number of matches in the previous season.

In terms of categories, e-commerce gaming, pan masala, e-commerce wallets, corporate-financial institutes and e-commerce education emerged as the top five categories in terms of share of ad volumes.