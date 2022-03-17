‘Good films offer young minds an escape from Covid-induced distress’

As the world remains in the grip of a devastating pandemic for over two years, children everywhere are coping with losses of several kinds — from missing school, play and social interaction to the death of loved ones. This has inevitably taken a toll on their mental health. According to UNICEF, more than 330 million youngsters were stuck at home for nine months of the year until March 2021.

As parents, educators and policymakers look for ways to help children overcome their sense of isolation and return to a semblance of normalcy, Santanu Mishra believes good cinema can , help build character even as it offers a means of escape to young minds. In an interaction with BusinessLine, the Chairman of Smile International Film Festival for Children & Youth (SIFFCY) and co-founder of Smile Foundation discusses the need to promote such films. Edited excertps:

Amid the ongoing pandemic and its fallout on children’s mental health, what role has cinema played in restoring their wellbeing?

Until recently, children were disconnected from their school environment and interactions with peers. This sudden change had an impact on their mental health and wellbeingFilms, through quality content, have allowed children to cope with the happenings. Film, as a medium of intervention, helps strengthen mental health and adapt to current happenings. It helps address issues such as depression, loneliness, and aggression that children and young adults may have experienced during the pandemic. ‘Good cinema’ is the need of the hour to help them move forward and return to their new normal in the educational and social landscape.

Smile International Film Festival for Children and Youth, or SIFFCY, aims to bring positivity and engage, educate, and empower children and youth by screening meaningful films, and hosting interactive sessions, capacity-building activities and workshops.

What role do films play in the character development of children? Do children and the youth see films as a serious medium of change?

Children and young adults are influenced by the audio or visual content they engage with. Films stimulate discussion about vital personal, societal, moral, and global issues. Children look at the characters portrayed in films as role models and look to them for inspiration; thus, the portrayal of characters is crucial, as they impact and help in character development. Good cinema also helps inculcate empathy among children. If sensitised early, children and youth can become the best change agents, be it in their family, community or even r the nation. Therefore, films are a serious medium of change for our children and youth.

Cinema for children is a diminishing category in India, at least in the mainstream. How can this be reversed?

The pandemic saw larger audiences engaging with films through different forms while locked in their homes. While mainstream filmmakers are not seen creating cinema for children, there are several small productions bringing out quality cinema focusing on children and young adults. It is important to highlight quality cinema with a message. Through SIFFCY, we have been providing a stage for celebrating ‘good cinema’ to reach out to children and youth. We aim to motivate filmmakers to make more such films and bring them to the mainstream.

What is new in the latest edition of SIFFCY?

The eighth edition of SIFFCY will be held virtually from April 24, 2022. It will have a special focus on cinema from Germany, Iran, the Czech Republic, and Latin America.

The festival will screen more than 100 films from 50 countries, in different categories and genres, through its online platform. The films will include award-winning new releases and international classics. With an international jury from 15 countries, the festival brings a global perspective.

The bouquet of films will range from professional feature films, short films and documentaries to experimental films made by children. The festival will also host multiple workshops and discussion forums for children and the youth.