Google is reportedly working on a feature for Chrome to alert users about memory consumed by each tab. The function was spotted by Chrome expert Leopeva64 on Twitter, according to a report by Android Police.

The feature could be helpful when users open multiple tabs to know specific memory usage for every open tab when they place the cursor on it. The tech giant recently launched memory and energy saver modes for Chrome on Mac, Windows, Linux, and Chromebooks. Memory saver will automatically free up memory from inactive tabs.

Meanwhile, Google is also working on a feature for Chrome to allow users to erase 15 minutes of browsing data on Android. The tech giant has also introduced a new feature for Android and WearOS devices, including increasing the content size by up to 300 per cent on Chrome for Android. The updates will improve connectivity and accessibility across devices.

The tech giant has also begun rolling out an updated UI for Google Drive, Docs, Sheets, and Slides, as part of its Material Design 3 language.

