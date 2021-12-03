Hyundai India launches platform for budding artists

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) on Friday has launched ‘Hyundai Spotlight’, a platform for budding artists across the country, in collaboration with Universal Music India (UMI).
This collaboration is set forth for release of first song ‘Dhoonde Sitaare’ featuring renowned singers Aastha Gill and King. This platform will be featuring six original songs in its first year with multiple surround content programmed to represent different regions and languages across India, HMIL said in a statement.
Hyundai Spotlight aims at helping emerging talents with exposure to the best artists and repertoire advice with international video production quality and promotions by leveraging UMI’s partner relations and their efforts, it said.
“A one-of-a-kind enabler platform, Hyundai Spotlight, intends to discover, incubate and promote emerging musical talent in India, reaffirming our brand thought ‘Beyond Mobility’. With our new collaboration with Universal Music India, we are confident that ‘Hyundai Spotlight’ will enable and motivate many young artists to come forward and showcase their talent,” Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing and Service), HMIL, said.
Tapping into the power of music, Hyundai Spotlight is based on the insight that younger generations want authenticity from the brands they associate with. Through this music initiative, Hyundai aims to directly connect with millennials, who have become the largest car-buying demographic in India, he said.
The purpose is to provide a platform for the enablement of young talent in the country. Hyundai Spotlight reinforces the company’s brand thought ‘Beyond Mobility’ that aims to shape the future of Hyundai Motor India, the company added.
“At Universal Music, it’s our continued endeavour to let talent blossom. It does not matter where you’re from or how established you are, which is quite often the basic requirement for any artist to get a deal. Being an artist first label, it’s our duty to give everyone that privilege purely on meritocracy,” Devraj Sanyal, MD and CEO of UMG, India and South Asia, said.
