in-faq quiz: Remembering Bappi Lahiri

1. Bappi Lahiri’s first major success was a 1976 film featuring a nephew of Dev Anand and Simi Garewal. The title track, sung by Kishore Kumar, was the most popular song in the film. Name the song and the film.

2. Which international musician did Bappi Lahiri bring to India to record for the 1995 film Rock Dancer?

3. Which international star was sued by Bappi Lahiri for sampling his song ‘Kaliyon Ka Chaman’ without permission?

4. Actor Mithun Chakraborty starred in a number of films featuring Bappi Lahiri-composed soundtracks including Disco Dancer and Kasam Paida Karne Wale. With which 1979 film did this partnership start?

5. For which 1974 Bengali film did Lata Mangeshkar first sing for Bappi Lahiri?

6. In 1982, Producer Director Prakash Mehra signed Bappi Lahiri for two Amitabh Bachchan starrers in the early 80s, both of which were massive hits. Name both films.

7. The 1977 film Aap Ki Khatir feaured a super hit song, ‘Bambai Se Aya Mera Dost’ which was also performed by Bappi Lahiri. On which actor was the song picturised?

8. Bappi Lahiri first appeared on screen in a film starring and directed by his maternal uncle Kishore Kumar. Name this 1974 film which ran into trouble with censors.

9. Bappi Lahiri’s last major hit as a singer was the song ‘Ooh La La’ from the film Dirty Picture based on the life of Silk Smitha. With which singer did Bappi perform his duet?

10. ‘Mary Ann’ by Calypso legend Roaring Lion inspired two Bappi Lahiri songs. One was the song ‘Whole Day Whole Night’ from the film Yodh. Which was the second song?

Answers

1. Chalte Chalte

2. Samantha Fox

3. Dr Dre, for his album Addictive

4. Surakshaa, also starring Ranjeeta, in which Mithun plays covert government operative Gunmaster G9

5. Daadu

6. Namak Halal in 1982 and Sharaabi in 1984

7. Vinod Khanna

8. Badhti Ka Naam Dadhi.

9. Shreya Ghoshal. Vishal-Shekhar were the music directors

10. Chidiya Cho Cho Karti from the film Jyoti