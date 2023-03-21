IRCTC eWallet is a scheme launched by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) for users to deposit money, which could be used as a payment option while booking travel tickets on the platform.

Individuals will have to register by logging on to their IRCTC account to access the electronic wallet feature.

IRCTC eWallet benefits
  • It allows hassle-free and secure transactions.
  • Transactions do not take longer time as the use of eWallet eliminates a payment approval cycle.
  • Transaction process will not be affected even when bank server is offline or does not rely on UPI transaction status.
  • Individuals can manage accounts and deposits online, eliminating physical presence.
  • Money will be immediately credited to IRCTC eWallet when users cancel a ticket booked using the same.

Features of IRCTC eWallet
  • IRCTC eWallet users will be verified and authenticated using their PAN and Aadhaar data.
  • Users will have secured access as their transaction are protected with a password or PIN number (to be entered for every booking on IRCTC.)
  • Users can get access to the eWallet transaction history, payment history, and change password functionality using a separate link.

According to the IRCTC, the wallet accepts a minimum deposit of ₹100 and a maximum of ₹10,000. The registration fee of ₹50 is non-refundable.

