IRCTC eWallet is a scheme launched by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) for users to deposit money, which could be used as a payment option while booking travel tickets on the platform.

Individuals will have to register by logging on to their IRCTC account to access the electronic wallet feature.

Also read: Steps to register and deposit money with IRCTC eWallet

IRCTC eWallet benefits

It allows hassle-free and secure transactions.

Transactions do not take longer time as the use of eWallet eliminates a payment approval cycle.

Transaction process will not be affected even when bank server is offline or does not rely on UPI transaction status.

Individuals can manage accounts and deposits online, eliminating physical presence.

Money will be immediately credited to IRCTC eWallet when users cancel a ticket booked using the same.

Also read: How to check PNR status on IRCTC using AI-chatbot

Features of IRCTC eWallet

IRCTC eWallet users will be verified and authenticated using their PAN and Aadhaar data.

Users will have secured access as their transaction are protected with a password or PIN number (to be entered for every booking on IRCTC.)

Users can get access to the eWallet transaction history, payment history, and change password functionality using a separate link.

According to the IRCTC, the wallet accepts a minimum deposit of ₹100 and a maximum of ₹10,000. The registration fee of ₹50 is non-refundable.

Also read: How to reset IRCTC password on PhonePe