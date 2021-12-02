ISF announces Infosys Prize 2021 winners

The Infosys Science Foundation (ISF) today awarded the winners of the Infosys Prize 2021 for their outstanding contributions to science and research in six fields - Engineering and Computer Science, Humanities, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences and Social Sciences.

The Infosys Prize 2021 in Humanities is awarded to Dr Ângela Barreto Xavier from the Institute of Social Sciences, University of Lisbon, Portugal. The Infosys Prize 2021 in Life Sciences is awarded to Prof. Mahesh Sankaran from the National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS) in Bengaluru. The award in Mathematical Sciences is awarded to Dr Neeraj Kayal of Microsoft Research lab, Bengaluru, for his contributions to Computational Complexity. The prize for Physical Sciences is awarded to Prof. Bedangadas Mohanty from the National Institute of Science Education and Research in Bhubaneswar, for investigations of the nuclear force. For Social Sciences, the prize was awarded to Dr Pratiksha Baxi from the Centre for the Study of Law and Governance, JNU, New Delhi, for her work on sexual violence and jurisprudence.

The work of the laureates this year addresses some of the challenges of our time, studying the effects of climate change on fragile ecosystems and contributing to more effective conservation strategies, designing a robust indigenous platform for rapid testing of deadly diseases like COVID-19 and TB, understanding the nuclear force to better harness nuclear energy for the benefit of humankind, and addressing issues such as sexual violence and jurisprudence in society. The award comprises a pure gold medal, a citation and a prize purse of USD 100,000, tax-free in India.

The laureates were chosen from a competitive pool of 201 nominations received this year. The winners of the Infosys Prize 2021 were identified by an accomplished jury of scholars and professors from some of the most prestigious universities across the world.

Regarding the impact, of the Infosys prize, one of the awardees, Dr Neeraj Kayal of Microsoft research labs said, “I have been fortunate to be a part of a large community in India of scientists working in this area of algebraic complexity. It is one of the few scientific areas where India is the world leader in making progress. I am happy to be recognised, but most importantly of the work happening in India.”