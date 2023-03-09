Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has recently called the voice assistants, including Apple’s Siri, Amazon’s Alexa, and Microsoft’s Cortana “dumb as a rock.”

“Whether it’s Cortana or Alexa or Google Assistant or Siri, all these just don’t work. We had a product that was supposed to be the new front-end to a lot of [information] that didn’t work,” Nadella had said.

Also read: Bill Gates drives electric auto, Mahindra reacts on Twitter

Microsoft first introduced Cortana in 2014, which was originally designed for Windows Phone 8.1. The digital assistant was then integrated with other devices and operating systems, including Windows 10 and 11, Android, iOS, and the Xbox One System software.

The AI could respond to prompts, alert about meetings, and create reminders. The tech giant suspended its use on Android and iOS in 2021 after Nadella revealed that he no longer saw Cortana as a competitor to Alexa or Google Assistant, according to The Verge report.

Also read: What is Aadhaar PVC card?

Microsoft increases Bing AI’s chat limit

Since 2019, Microsoft has invested heavily in OpenAI, the company which developed ChatGPT in November 2022.

In January this year, Microsoft said that it would deploy OpenAI’s models across our consumer and enterprise products and introduce new categories of digital experiences built on OpenAI’s technology, including its Azure OpenAI Service.

Microsoft has also launched its new Bing search engine, developed in collaboration with OpenAI. The tech giant has increased the chat limit on Bing AI to ten per session and 120 total chats per day/

Microsoft spokesperson Yusuf Mehdi said that the steady progress of engineering with improved experience has given the company confidence to expand the testing.

Also read: Google One expands VPN access to all subscribers