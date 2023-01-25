Ratan Tata, industrialist and former chairman of Tata Sons and Tata Group, has recently shared a picture of him with a Tata Indica on Instagram, marking 25 years of its launch.

Sharing a nostalgic picture, Tata said, “It brings back fond memories and has a special place in my heart for me.”

“The launch was the birth of India’s indigenous passenger car industry,” he emphasised.

Reports suggest that Indica managed to sell 1.5 lakh units in its first year of launch at the Auto Expo in 1998. The car was designed and developed in India. Tata Motors stopped production of the hatchback in 2018, twenty years after its launch.

Journalist Hormazd Sorabjee recalled his experience of covering Indica’s launch on January 15, 1998, and shared it on LinkedIn with a picture of him and Ratan Tata.

The journalist quoted Ratan Tata’s saying at the launch, “The path we chose was criticised by those who said such a task could not be undertaken by us. Having undertaken that, we now have a car that reflects the dedication and enthusiasm of the entire Telco team of young engineers.”

