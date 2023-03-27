Witnessing an uptick in demand for beverages, and ice creams, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies have introduced new products with typically desi flavours geared to appeal to the Indian palate.

ITC, for instance, has launched a range of products in its beverages portfolio under Sunfeast, with smoothie flavours such as mango, litchi, strawberry and peach pineapple, fruits ‘n’ bits with mixed fruit, litchi, guava, and natural coconut water.

Hindustan Unilever (HUL), which manufactures Kwality Wall’s ice creams, has introduced ‘Shikanji Chuski’ and ‘Masala Cola Chuski’.

“Summer stocking in February led to a turnaround in FMCG sales, especially in rural. We did see year-on-year rural sales growth (+12.4 per cent) for FMCG being more than double the urban sales growth (5.5 per cent) in February. This was on the back of stronger out-of-home consumption and we expect this to only get stronger as the intensity of summer increases in the coming months,” said Akshay D’Souza, Chief of Growth & Insights, Bizom, a retail intelligence platform that tracks consumer product sales across 7.5 million outlets.

Personal care product uptick

New variants are being launched in the personal care products segment too, with the accent being on fruity, flowery fragrances. With the increase in demand for shower gels and soaps during summer, ITC has launched Fiama happy naturals shower gels with 97 per cent natural content in Plum Blossom and Ylang and Bergamot this summer.

Also read: Delayed winter impacts skincare products for FMCG players

The company has also introduced Engage Verona, Engage Indigo Skies and Engage Amber Hues Parfum.

“The new range of Fiama Happy Naturals Mists is a concoction of 85 per cent natural origin ingredients and unique fragrances which are fresh. Safe on sensitive skin, Fiama’s Happy Naturals Mists are available in three exciting variants- Plum Blossom & Ylang, Lavender & Tangerine, and Bergamot & Yuzu,” said a statement from ITC

Cinthol maker Godrej Consumer is also seeing an uptick in line with rural demand recovery.

“Gradual recovery in rural demand, cooling off in commodity prices and positive consumer sentiments is likely to positively impact overall the FMCG consumption during the upcoming quarter. We expect our soap category driven by brands like Godrej No.1 and Cinthol to see greater demand in the upcoming summer season. Both brands that have combined double-digit market share usually see an uptick in demand,” said Sameer Shah, Chief Financial Officer, Godrej Consumer Products Limited.