Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan has hit the ₹1,000-crore mark in terms of worldwide box office collections.

According to a tweet by Yash Raj Films, the movie garnered ₹623 crore at the Indian box office and about ₹377 crore in international markets as gross collections.

💥 #Pathaan hits 1000 crores worldwide 💥

Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. pic.twitter.com/CshkhHkZbd — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) February 21, 2023

In terms of net box office collections in India, the espionage thriller garnered ₹516.92 crore, becoming the fastest film to hit ₹500 crore, the film production company added in its tweet.

The production house had earlier announced that movie tickets for Pathaan are available at ₹110 in some key multiplexes such as PVR and Inox Leisure this week.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh noted that the film is going strong despite a reduction in the number of screens besides competition from the release of two films, Shehzada and Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

As per reports, Pathaan is the fifth Indian film to have crossed the ₹1,000-crore mark worldwide after Dangal (₹1,968.03 crore), Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (₹1,747 crore), KGF 2 (₹1,188 crore) and RRR (₹1,174 crore).

According to Yash Raj Films, “ Pathaan is the first Hindi film to breach ₹1,000 crore worldwide barrier during phase-1 of release”.

It will be key to note that Dangal garnered a big jump in its collections after it was released in China in the second phase.

Pathaan was released on January 25 and has been setting new records. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the YRF production has been released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

