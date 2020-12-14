Snow leopards in US test positive for Covid-19

Three snow leopards at the Louisville Zoo — one femal, NeeCee, and two males, Kimti and Meru — in the US have tested reportedly positive for Covid-19.

This comes after the regional veterinary diagnostic centre conducted a Covid-19 test on the cats.

The report cited in the New York Times, revealed that the cats are demonstrating minor symptoms of coughing and wheezing. The symptoms are similar to the tigers and lions at the Bronx Zoo that tested positive back in April.

The veterinary centre expects a speedy recovery of the animals, as the tigers and lions who had tested positive for the virus recovered quickly.

Earlier studies have shown that after humans, ferrets, cats, civets, and dogs are the most susceptible animals to Covid-19, according to an analysis of 10 different species of animals by researchers.

The researchers at the Centre for Genomic Regulation (CRG), based in Barcelona, had stated in their study published in PLOS Computational Biology that ducks, rats, mice, pigs, and chickens had lower or no susceptibility to infection compared to humans.

