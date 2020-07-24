‘Tenet’ will definitely have a theatrical release, says AT&T CEO

Tenet will not have an online first release and will absolutely be going to theatres, AT&T CEO John Stankey reaffirmed on Thursday.

Warner Bros, which is owned by AT&T, earlier this month had announced its decision to postpone the release of the John David Washington and Robert Pattinson-starrer. The decision was in the light of the rising number of Covid-19 cases across the world, especially in the US.

The studio had previously moved its animated Scooby-Doo movie to HBO’s streaming service, HBO Max. Prior to that, the movie had been released as an on-demand rental title.

Stankey said the company will not be adopting similar strategies for blockbuster movies such as Tenet or Wonder Woman 1984.

“Do I think there can be some things that we built for theatrical release that migrates into a (streaming) construct? Sure,” Stankey was quoted by the Verge as saying.

“Is It going to happen on a movie like Tenet or Wonder Woman 1984? I would be very surprised. I can assure you on Tenet that’s not going to be the case,” he added.

In an interview with CNBC, the AT&T CEO further said that a move like Tenet which has been “engineered” to be shown in theatres cannot be moved to an online release. When released, it needs to be released in theatres across the country, Stankey said.

The studios had previously pushed back the release of the film from July 12 to July 31. The release date was pushed further to August 12.