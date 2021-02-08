TV ads 2020: Akshay Kumar, Virat Kohli top two ‘most visible celebs’

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Actor Akshay Kumar was the most visible celebrity in TV ads in 2020, followed closely by cricketer Virat Kohli.
According to data by AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research, Kumar’s share in ad volumes on television was an estimated 7 per cent, while Kohli’s share in ad volumes stood at about 6 per cent.
TV ad volumes grew by 23% in January 2021: BARC India
Toilet soaps and toilet/floor cleaners emerged as the top two categories in terms of highest share in TV ad volumes in 2020. Milk beverages, hair dyes and aerated soft drinks were the other heavily advertised categories last year.
Ad spends migrate online, but are brands digital-ready?
“The top ten brand endorsers together accounted for 39 per cent share of the overall ad volumes during the January-December period last year. The top ten celebrity list in 2020 (in terms of ad volume share) has five females and five male celebrities,” TAM Media’s study pointed out.
Kareena Kapoor and Kiara Advani were the the two most visible female celebrities in TV ads last year, with a share of 4 per cent each in overall ad volumes. Actors Ranveer Singh and Amitabh Bachchan also shared the third spot with the same share of ad volumes in 2020.
Alia Bhatt, MS Dhoni, Anushka Sharma and Taapsee Pannu were the other brand endorsers ranked in the top ten in terms of leading celebrities in terms of their share in ad volumes.
While the share in overall ad volumes of both Bhatt and Dhoni stood at 3 per cent respectively, the share of ads featuring Sharma and Pannu in the overall ad volumes in 2020 stood at 2 per cent.
According to the AdEx India data, Hindustan Unilever, Reckitt Benckiser India, ITC, Ponds India and L’Oreal India emerged as the top five advertisers on television in 2020.
However, as brands rationalised ad spends due to the adverse impact of the pandemic, overall ad volumes in 2020 were down 9 per cent compared to 2019.
Interestingly, Virat Kohli, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh have also been ranked among the top three most valued celebrities in 2020, in a study released recently by Duff & Phelps on celebrity brand valuation.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
Nifty 50 February Futures (15,119) The Japanese benchmark index - Nikkei 225 has jumped 2.12 per cent to ...
Break of the resistance at 72.8 can take the rupee higher to 72.75 or 72.65; traders can then go long with ...
The recent strong rallies in Sensex and Nifty 50 have pushed them to new highs, but stay alert
Friday evening. I get home from the Gallery feeling totally pumped! But I have a writing deadline to meet and ...
The method actor has lived a multitude of lives in his decade-long acting career. And he is waiting for more
A bungalow in Mungpoo, a village near Darjeeling, is a proud bearer of the Nobel Laureate’s memories
On February 6, 1819, Sir Stamford Raffles established the trading post of Singapore. This week’s quiz is about ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...