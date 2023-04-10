Twitter has made headlines with a series of engaging developments over the past week. The microblogging platform introduced a temporary replacement of its iconic Twitter bird logo with the popular Doge meme endorsed by Elon Musk previously. Users were surprised that the traditional Twitter logo was replaced by the infamous Shiba Inu dog on the web.

Now that the Twitter Bird returns, the company has apparently covered up the ‘w’ in its name in its San Francisco headquarters.

Elon Musk confirmed that it was real and that he would like Twitter to be known as ‘Titter’.

“Our landlord at SF HQ says we’re legally required to keep sign as Twitter & cannot remove “w”, so we painted it background color,” Musk wrote on Twitter.

Our landlord at SF HQ says we're legally required to keep sign as Twitter & cannot remove "w", so we painted it background color. Problem solved! pic.twitter.com/1iFjccTbUq — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 10, 2023

The move seems to have gained inspiration from a Twitter poll by Musk in April 2022 asking if users would support the removal of ‘w’ from “Twitter.”

This comes after Twitter restricted access to Substack links after marking them “unsafe.”