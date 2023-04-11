How do you pronounce ‘Zomato’? This has sparked a debate on Twitter after the company’s CEO Deepinder Goyal addressed the company as ‘zoMaato’ in his recent tweet, which the platform corrected him saying it is called ‘zoMaito.’

“Hard to believe that no one was harmed in the making of this zoMaato ad,” Goyal shared an advertisement and captioned it on Twitter. The advertisement features a playful battle between two pronunciations — zoMaato and zoMaito.

Hard to believe that no one was harmed in the making of this zoMaato ad#ZomatovsZomatopic.twitter.com/pQiHdN1rE5 — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) April 8, 2023

The official Zomato account playfully corrected Goyal. This prompted CEO Goyal to create a poll asking people to reveal how they pronounce the brand name.

We'll let India decide that — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) April 8, 2023

The poll has garnered over 2.8 million views and over one lakh responses. Several other brands have also dropped hilarious comments, including Amazon Prime Video and YouTube.

how zoMaito and zoMaato look at each other 🫣 pic.twitter.com/nLbScdmMsv — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) April 8, 2023

is there a tutorial to explain which one is right? — YouTube India (@YouTubeIndia) April 9, 2023

zoMaito or zoMaato

Piri Piri or Peri Peri

You #DontExplainJustEnjoy!😉 — McDonald's India (@mcdonaldsindia) April 8, 2023

