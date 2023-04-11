How do you pronounce ‘Zomato’? This has sparked a debate on Twitter after the company’s CEO Deepinder Goyal addressed the company as ‘zoMaato’ in his recent tweet, which the platform corrected him saying it is called ‘zoMaito.’
“Hard to believe that no one was harmed in the making of this zoMaato ad,” Goyal shared an advertisement and captioned it on Twitter. The advertisement features a playful battle between two pronunciations — zoMaato and zoMaito.
The official Zomato account playfully corrected Goyal. This prompted CEO Goyal to create a poll asking people to reveal how they pronounce the brand name.
The poll has garnered over 2.8 million views and over one lakh responses. Several other brands have also dropped hilarious comments, including Amazon Prime Video and YouTube.