Zomato tweeted that 72 per cent of its cash-on-delivery (CoD) orders since Friday were paid in ₹2,000 currency notes after RBI announced the withdrawal of its denominations from circulations. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has set the deadline to deposit or exchange the notes on or before September 30, 2023.

since friday, 72% of our cash on delivery orders were paid in ₹2000 notes pic.twitter.com/jO6a4F2iI7 — zomato (@zomato) May 22, 2023

Just after RBI’s announcement, the food delivery app humorously commented that only ‘legends’ never had a ₹2,000 note.

kids: exchange ₹2000 note at bank

adults: order cash on delivery and give ₹2000 note

legends: never had ₹2000 note — zomato (@zomato) May 19, 2023

Zomato recently associated with ICICI Bank for its own unified payments interface (UPI) offering called Zomato UPI. It eliminates the need for users to navigate to other payment apps, such as Google Pay, Paytm, and PhonePe, while placing orders on Zomato. Know how to use

