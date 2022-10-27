The protest at the proposed Vizhinjam Port site has entered the 100 th day on Thursday, with agitators encircling the area by road and sea, demanding stoppage of all construction activities.

Protesters including locals and fishing communities under the banner Thiruvananthapuram Latin Archdiocese are on strike since August 16, alleging that the construction works have resulted in coastal erosion on the northern side of the port, affecting their livelihood. They demanded stoppage of all construction activities until a fresh scientific study is undertaken on environmental and social aspects.

Continued agitation

The agitators have virtually laid siege to the project site in the sea using their fishing boats in the morning and broke open the main lock of the gate and entered the project site, violating the Kerala High Court directive not to enter the project site. They have also allegedly set fire a fishing boat at the construction site of the breakwaters. Fr Eugene Pereira, convenor of the action council said that the agitation will continue unless the government adhere to their demand.

There were also reports of clash between police and the agitators. It may be recalled that several rounds of talks between the State government and the protesters have failed to arrive at a consensus and the government refused to adhere to all the demands of agitators and made it clear that construction activities will not be stopped. At the same time, the government has appointed an expert committee to carry out a new study on the environmental impact in the region.

Putting the daily loss of ₹2 crore due to work stoppage at the port site, official sources said that Adani Ports has incurred a loss of ₹150 crore so far following the agitation.

Local sentiments

The 100-day agitation has flared up some local sentiments. However, trade and industry bodies, social organisations, political parties are coming forward in support of the project. They viewed that the agitation is unwarranted when the government has considered major demands of the fishing communities and constituted an expert committee for a separate study.

