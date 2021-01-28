World

Australia extends 'travel bubble' suspension with NZ for further 72 hours until Sunday

Reuters SYDNEY | Updated on January 28, 2021 Published on January 28, 2021

Australia on Thursday extended its suspension of the "travel bubble" arrangement with New Zealand for another 72 hours until Sunday, mandating a 14-day hotel quarantine for all arrivals.

The trans-Tasman bubble was suspended on Monday after New Zealand detected a positive coronavirus case with the South African strain which, authorities say, is highly transmissible.

New Zealand reported two more cases on Wednesday linked to the strain.

The suspension "allows continuing protection of the people of Australia while the extent of the situation in New Zealand continues to be clarified", Australia's Acting Chief Medical Officer told a televised conference.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on January 28, 2021
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.