Covid-19 persists longer in obese people: Report

Researchers and scientists have raised concerns for obese people as they believe higher BMI (body mass index) could make Covid-19 positive people more vulnerable to the virus and can also lead to fatalities, as per the Medscape report.
Another study carried by Dror Dicker, MD, from Hasharon Hospital, Petah Tikva, Israel, seems to reinforce the claims. He mentioned in his study that obesity has a higher viral load and SARS-CoV-2 persists longer in obese people.
Dr Dicker presented his study at the opening plenary of this year’s virtual European and International Congress on Obesity (ECOICO) 2020.
Dicker further explained that his study revealed individuals with a BMI > 30 kg/m2 had Covid-19 statuses that became negative 5 days later than those with a BMI < 25 kg/m2, which is considered a healthy weight.
“We also know that obese patients have a higher viral load,” said Dicker, an obesity specialist quoted as saying in the Medscape report.
“From genetic swabs, we know that in adipose tissue the ACE2 levels are higher, so the ability of the virus to enter cells is therefore enhanced,” he noted.
He also added that this work is new and yet to be published.
He mentioned that obese patients who contract influenza demonstrate a similar pattern in terms of higher viral loads and longer durations of infection.
In his research, he noted that people with a BMI < 25 kg/m2 and COVID-19 took around 14 days to get completely recovered.
While those with BMI 25-30 kg/m2 took around 17 days, and those with a BMI > 30 kg/m2 took around 19-20 days.
An earlier study by researchers in the US stated that a Covid-19 vaccine may remain ineffective in obese people. The ramifications of Covid-19 worsen in people with high body mass index (BMI), according to the previous report.
Another report by the BBC stated that the global analysis had revealed that obesity can significantly increase the risk of death from the coronavirus infection by nearly 50 per cent.
