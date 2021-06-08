Kia reveals images of fifth gen Sportage SUV

Kia Corporation has revealed the official images of the all-new fifth generation Sportage SUV that has been carefully crafted with new interior and exterior design.

The exterior challenges design norms and moves the Sportage identity into the next generation, while paying homage to its rich heritage. Tense and crisp lines ripple along the refined body, amplifying dramatic styling tensions. At the same time, clean but muscular surfaces join forces with intricate graphics to give the SUV a dynamic and assertive road presence. On the inside, a space has been created that is truly state-of-the-art, fusing high-tech sensibilities into contemporary style.

“Reinventing the Sportage gave our talented design teams a tremendous opportunity to do something new; to take inspiration from the recent brand relaunch and introduction of EV6 to inspire customers through modern and innovative SUV design. With the all-new Sportage, we didn’t simply want to take one step forward but instead move on to a different level in the SUV class,” Karim Habib, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Design Centre, said in a statement issued from Seoul.

“When you see the all-new Sportage in person, we believe you can see the future of our brand and our products.”

The all-new Sportage is the result of a collaborative effort between Kia’s main global design network in Korea, Germany, the US, and China.

The interior of the all-new Sportage plays with boldness in character, offering intuitive and innovative in technology, to create a driver-orientated space that is truly state-of-the-art.

The all-new Sportage X-Line features a unique bumper, side sill and curved roof rack. On the inside, customers can choose between a signature sage green or black seating, as well as bold quilting and black metal wood to further bring to life the model’s confident persona.

It is due for global market launch later this year.